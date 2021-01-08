COVID NUMBERS

Texas County's positivity count — the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the last seven days — stood at about 39 percent, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday.

In the last seven days, 54 have tested positive in the county. 

In Missouri, the positivity rate was 19.8 percent. 

