Texas County has recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Wednesday.
The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last week — stood at 13.5 percent. The state number is 10.4 percent.
The department also said 392 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the county. Of those, 162 were in the last seven days. The percentage of the population who have received the first dose is 1.3 percent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.