Texas County has recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Wednesday.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last week — stood at 13.5 percent. The state number is 10.4 percent.

The department also said 392 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the county. Of those, 162 were in the last seven days. The percentage of the population who have received the first dose is 1.3 percent.

