The number of COVID-19 cases tied to the county increased 19 on Monday and 14 on Tuesday.

Texas County added 33 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday and Tuesday following the Christmas holiday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported on Friday.

The figures trail three days.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last week — was at 29.1 percent on Friday. The state’s figure was 18.5 percent. The trajectory of county cases has been trending downward until the latest spurt of cases.

