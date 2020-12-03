Since the pioneer days of the American Midwest, quilts have been a cornerstone of Missouri culture, fashion and tradition.
In honor of Missouri's 200th year anniversary, the State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri Star Quilt Company, in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild, teamed up to create the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt. Using one quilt block for each Missouri county and the City of St. Louis, the project features the unique characteristics of Missouri culture and style.
The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt will travel across the state between 2020 and 2021. It will stop in Houston at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston with an exhibition open to the public this Saturday and Sunday, alongside the Texas County Quilt. A digital exhibition is also for viewing is online at https://missouri2021.org/bicentennial-quilt/.
The Texas County quilt block was created by Teresa Kay Baker of Houston. It features the banks of the Big Piney River. The river is a 110-mile-long tributary of the Gasconade River and runs through the Mark Twain National Forest.
“Texas County is known for its beautiful Big Piney River, its lush forests, majestic bluffs and green pastures,” Baker said.
The event, organized by the Houston Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston and Houston Area Chamber of Commerce at the Melba, is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
A special section highlights the event in this week's Houston Herald.
