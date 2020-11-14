Update: Here's the Sunday update on Texas County from the Missouri Department of Heath and Social Services - 81 cases in the last seven days. The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last week — was 34.4 percent, which was down slightly from the previous day.
---
Missouri on Saturday called on the state’s residents to help stem an increasing healthcare crisis as the number of COVID-19 cases jumps in the state.
Missouri is now seeing 28,000 new cases per week, or an average of 4,000 new cases per day, on average. Last week, the rate was 2,800 new cases per day — representing a significant increase.
On the day after St. Louis area healthcare leaders strongly urged Gov. Mike Parson to take bolder action to stop the spread of COVID-19, Missouri reported its biggest one-day increase in cases. Missouri is one of 15 states in the country without a mask mandate.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website on Saturday, Missouri now has 235,722 positive cases, an increase of 6,346. And the death toll rose by 14, to 3,373.
In Texas County, there were 95 cases in the last seven days and the positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last week — stood at 35.5 percent, down slightly from Friday. The state’s rate is 24.3 percent. That information was released Saturday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“Like the rest of the United States, Missouri is experiencing an increase in new cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“We believe we will be able to start vaccinating our healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff as early as next month, and thus help protect them as they take care of our most vulnerable citizens. In the meantime, you can help them, help yourself and help your loved ones by continuing to physically distance, wear masks, use hand sanitizer and avoid congregating indoors when possible, even during the holidays. We monitor hospitalizations and available ICU beds daily but are mindful that all of us need to do everything we can to decrease their utilization given what we are seeing nationally. One way all of us can do our part is to get a flu shot. If you have not already, please do so.”
The agency has added to its website considerations for celebrating the holidays safely at health.mo.gov/holidays2020.
Learn more about flu prevention or where you can get a flu shot at mostopsflu.com.
