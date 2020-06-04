A nearly $1.8 million Texas County bridge project was approved Wednesday by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.
Robertson Contractors Inc. of Poplar Bluff won the bid to replace the Big Creek Bridge near Eunice on Highway 17. The project is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $315 million “Focus on Bridges” program that will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
