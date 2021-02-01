The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Hospital Association announced Monday plans to distribute more COVID-19 vaccine in the area.
Several hospitals in the region are targeted to receive an increase in doses.
Missouri is receiving about 76,000 weekly doses from the federal government, and the state decides where to apportion the allocation.
Here are locations that may be of interest to Texas County residents:
•Phelps Health, Rolla; Ozarks Healthcare, West Plains; and Salem Memorial Hospital, weeks of Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22.
•CoxHealth, Springfield, week of Feb. 1 and 15; Mercy, week of Feb. 8 and 22.
The decision is focused on the selected hospitals in each region of the state identified as having the capability to administer 5,000 vaccines per week. Actual allocations for each selected hospital will be proportional to regional population.
Weekly vaccine delivery from the federal allocation will rotate between the groups of identified hospitals and partners to reduce the burden on individual organizations and extend the geographic reach of the effort.
“The hospitals included in the first phase of this plan were selected for their ability to rapidly begin community vaccination efforts on a large scale,” said Herb B. Kuhn, MHA president and CEO. “Beginning today — and continuing as vaccines arrive in the days and weeks ahead — hospitals will be sharing how community members can sign up for their vaccine.”
The state is committing about 53 percent of weekly allocations to selected hospitals, and approximately 23 percent will be devoted to regional mass vaccination events in partnership with local vaccine implementation teams and the Missouri National Guard. Eight percent will be allocated to local public health agencies, and another 8 percent will be received by federally qualified health centers. The remaining 8 percent will go to any other enrolled providers, or “community providers,” requesting vaccine.
As the vaccine supply increases, all hospitals and community providers who have the interest and capability will be engaged to ensure successful mass vaccine delivery efforts in Missouri. Hospitals not selected as high throughput vaccinators at this time fall into the community provider category and may request vaccine through the established process through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Several regional entities not included on the list as high throughput vaccinators do have the ability to vaccinate thousands of people per week; however, the constrained supply only allows for so many to receive this weekly commitment from the state.
“Our plan continues to remain focused on saving lives and fair distribution to ensure accessibility no matter where in the state you live,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Department of Health and Senior Services director. “We believe this approach will help safely get vaccines in arms throughout the state as efficiently as possible.”
For more information, visit www.MOStopsCovid.com.
