The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released new data Friday on vaccination efforts in the state's counties.
In Texas County, 5,104 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 3,949 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 193 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston, Cabool and Licking, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.
Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri: Texas, 15.5 percent; Phelps, 25.8; Dent, 16.6; Shannon, 16.3; Howell, 14.5; Douglas, 13.1; Wright, 18.5; Laclede, 19.6; and Pulaski, 9.1.
Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 20.1 percent; Phelps, 29.9; Dent, 19.6; Shannon, 18.7; Howell, 18.8; Douglas, 15.8; Wright, 21.5; Laclede, 23.1; and Pulaski, 11.3.
