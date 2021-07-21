The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 66 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Texas County from the seven-day period from July 12-18.
The positivity rate stood at 28.1 percent.
About 21 percent of the county is completely vaccinated. There has been an uptick in the last seven days - 317 shots have been administered.
There were 16 doses administered from a Monday night clinic at the Texas County Health Department. It continues to vaccine daily through walk-ins.
Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital clinics, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston, Cabool and Licking, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.
The two biggest hospitals in southwest Missouri reported 299 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday. CoxHealth had 153; Mercy was treating 146 patients. Mercy said half of its patients are under age 60 and 8 percent had been vaccinated. It plans to open a third COVID ICU.
