There were 51 new COVID-19 cases in the county in the seven days ending Dec. 2.

UPDATED: On Sunday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 64 cases in the last week. An additional 19 cases were confirmed since yesterday's report. The positivity rate stood at 30.7 percent. 

---

Texas County recorded 51 cases of COVID-19 in the seven-day period ending Dec. 2, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday.

The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases over the last seven days stood at 30.1 percent in the county, the 25th highest county in the state. 

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,029 recorded cases and 10 deaths in the county.

