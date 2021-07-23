The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday 63 cases of COVID-19 in Texas County for the period July 14-20. It gives a daily report.
The positivity rate stands at about 27 percent. Cases per 100,000 was at 248.10, the 26th worst in Missouri. Topping the list is Wright County.
About 21.4 percent of the population is totally vaccinated. The state said 25.5 percent have received at least one vaccination. In the last week, 399 shots have been given, which is a significant increase.
