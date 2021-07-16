New figures on Friday from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show 60 new Texas County COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day period.
During that timeframe, two died and the positivity rate stands at 28.6 percent. Testing is increasing — it has jumped about 67.9 percent in the last week, the state says.
The number of people getting vaccinated is showing improvement in the county. There have been 232 shots given in the last seven days. Only 20.8 percent of the county is fully vaccinated, and health officials say that is leading to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. About 24 percent are completely vaccinated in Texas County.
Where can I get a shot? Missouri Ozarks Community Health, 1340 S. Sam Houston Blvd., Houston; and 904 Zimmerman Ave., Cabool; Walmart Supercenter, 1433 S. Sam Houston Blvd., Houston; Walgreens, 100 N. Grand Ave., in Houston; any Texas County Memorial Hospital Clinic; and Rinne Pharmacy, Licking. (Find details at vaccines.gov)
TCMH SPEAKS AT SCHOOL BOARD
Dr. Tricia Benoist and Chris Strickland at TCMH gave a briefing to members of the board of education on Tuesday night, pledging to assist the district in any way it can as the school year approaches. Both told of an uptick recently on cases and how more difficult the Delta variant is to treat and is very contagious.
Of the eight deaths since the first of the year, five occurred over the weekend, he said. "We're having a huge increase in cases in Texas County. It is this Delta strain," Strickland said.
He described a workforce that is working through a tough situation admirably, and has adequate resources such as personal protection gear unlike when the first wave started.
An effort is being made by the hospital to bring Pfizer doses to the county for children 12 and over who want a vaccination.
Of the 1,980 cases found in the county since the pandemic began only eight had been vaccinated and none resulted in hospitalization.
Texas, like several counties in southwest Missouri with low vaccination rates, has seen a leap in cases in the last two weeks. According to tallies from federal databases, some counties in southwest Missouri are among the top infected in the United States.
