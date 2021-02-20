In south-central Missouri, there are mass vaccination events planned, according to Missouri.
In Ozark County, a 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, event is at Ozark County Health Department in Gainesville.
Booster vaccination events are planned at in Howell County at the West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis St., and Douglas County. Additional information — such as dates and times — is expected to be released soon.
In Texas County, 6.9 percent of residents have received their first dose. That represents 2,058 total doses. Of those 1,765 are the first shot. The balance includes those receiving a second dose. In the last seven days, 261 vaccinations have been given.
Here are the percentage rates for south-central Missouri counties: Phelps (10.2), Dent (9.9), Shannon (5.7), Howell (9.8), Douglas (7.7), Pulaski (4.3), Laclede (7.0) and Wright (7.0).
Extreme winter weather caused continued delays in vaccine shipments from the federal government, but the state continues working with local partners to schedule mass vaccination events as supplies from the federal government are available.
Mass vaccination site locations for both initial and booster doses can be found at MOStopsCOVID.com/events. To navigate to the events page, click on the “residents” tab at the top of the homepage, and then select “events” in the dropdown menu.
The website will be updated as event details are confirmed. Missourians should check the site regularly for event information and registration details. Missourians already registered for an event are also encouraged to check the website regularly for any cancellations or other changes.
Missourians who would like to register for a vaccine are encouraged to use Missouri's Vaccine Navigator or to reach out to health centers in their area. A list of vaccinators as well as the latest vaccine updates can be found at MOStopsCOVID.com.
