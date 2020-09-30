The Missouri Department of Corrections said it has seen more than thousands of cases of coronavirus among its staff and inmates since mid-March.
The department has implemented “many operational changes” to mitigate the potential spread of the deadly virus, including by eliminating visiting and reentry partner and volunteer programs, it said. Group sizes within the facilities have been restricted and containment plans put in place, DOC said.
Plans are in place to test offenders and staff at all adult state prisons.
Here’s a look at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking:
Staff Active – 15
Staff Recovered – 1
Staff Cumulative – 16
---
Offender active cases – 31
Offenders recovered – 3
Offender cumulative cases – 34
FOLLOW THE DATA: https://doc.mo.gov/media-center/newsroom/covid-19/data
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.