PRISON COVID-19 NUMBERS

The South Central Correctional Center, a 1,600-bed facility on West Highway 32 at Licking.

The Missouri Department of Corrections said it has seen more than thousands of cases of coronavirus among its staff and inmates since mid-March. 

The department has implemented “many operational changes” to mitigate the potential spread of the deadly virus, including by eliminating visiting and reentry partner and volunteer programs, it said. Group sizes within the facilities have been restricted and containment plans put in place, DOC said. 

Plans are in place to test offenders and staff at all adult state prisons.

Here’s a look at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking:

Staff Active  – 15

Staff Recovered – 1

Staff Cumulative – 16

 ---

Offender active cases – 31

Offenders recovered – 3

Offender cumulative cases – 34

 

FOLLOW THE DATA: https://doc.mo.gov/media-center/newsroom/covid-19/data

