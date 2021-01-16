The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday 39 COVID-19 cases in Texas County over the last seven days.
The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases among tests in the last seven days — stood at 24.7. Missouri's figure is 14.4 percent.
The trajectory on the number of cases in the county has improved this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.