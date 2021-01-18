CORONAVIRUS

The total number of COVID-19 cases tied to the county increased by 39 in the last seven days.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Sunday 36 COVID-19 cases in Texas County over the last seven days. 

The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases among tests in the last seven days — stood at 21.9. Missouri's figure is 13.9 percent.

The trajectory on the number of cases in the county has improved recently. 

