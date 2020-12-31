COVID NUMBERS

COVID NUMBERS

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday that the county had recorded 35 positive COVID-19 cases in the last week.

Twelve of those occurred on Monday. That’s last day testing information is available.

The trajectory of cases has been downward recently in the county. The positivity rate —  the number of positive cases in the county in the last week —  stood at 26.7 percent on Thursday. In Missouri, the number is 18.5 percent.

Testing is about to reach the 10,000 mark in the county, according to the state’s tally.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments