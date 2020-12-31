The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday that the county had recorded 35 positive COVID-19 cases in the last week.
Twelve of those occurred on Monday. That’s last day testing information is available.
The trajectory of cases has been downward recently in the county. The positivity rate — the number of positive cases in the county in the last week — stood at 26.7 percent on Thursday. In Missouri, the number is 18.5 percent.
Testing is about to reach the 10,000 mark in the county, according to the state’s tally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.