Houston, MO (65483)

Today

A wintry mix of precipitation this evening will give way to rain and snow mixed overnight. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A wintry mix of precipitation this evening will give way to rain and snow mixed overnight. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.