The start time of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 District 4 Baseball Tournament game between Licking and Belle scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday, May 15) has been moved from 1 p.m. to 11 a.m. due to weather-related concerns.

The game will be played at Tiger Field in Houston.

The Houston High School squad is scheduled to play a semifinal game Monday at 2 p.m. against the winner of Saturday's contest.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments