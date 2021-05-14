The start time of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 District 4 Baseball Tournament game between Licking and Belle scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday, May 15) has been moved from 1 p.m. to 11 a.m. due to weather-related concerns.
The game will be played at Tiger Field in Houston.
The Houston High School squad is scheduled to play a semifinal game Monday at 2 p.m. against the winner of Saturday's contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.