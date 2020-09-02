The STARS Foundation, whose membership performs at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston, will host a pool party Saturday at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool.

The foundation and students from the Houston School District are invited from 6-8 p.m. It was originally planned for last weekend, Aug. 29.

The event is free. Elementary-aged students must have a parent or guardian accompany them.

The pool is at 110 N. King St.

