The STARS Foundation, whose membership performs at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston, will host a pool party Saturday at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool.
The foundation and students from the Houston School District are invited from 6-8 p.m. It was originally planned for last weekend, Aug. 29.
The event is free. Elementary-aged students must have a parent or guardian accompany them.
The pool is at 110 N. King St.
