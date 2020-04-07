The organizers of Artsfest, which draws thousands of visitors to historic Walnut Street each spring, are postponing the annual celebration of arts until September in light of the coronavirus public health crisis. It was originally planned for May 2-3.
A combined Artsfest and Cider Days "super event" will be held Sept. 19-20 instead. It will be the first time in 40 years that Artfest hasn't taken place in the spring.
"In light of the continued bans, due to public health and safety concerns, on large gatherings in our community through mid-May, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone Artsfest 2020," organizers posted on the Artsfest website.
Organizers intend to return Artsfest to its early May date next year, with the festival planned for May 1-2, 2021.
The Springfield Regional Arts Council has formed an Artsfest 2020 Task Force to plan the fall event. Applications are being accepted now for artists and crafters for the Cider Days portion of the event.
SPRINGFIELD NEWS-LEADER
