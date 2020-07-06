Following a traffic stop made by police last week in Cabool, a Springfield man faces a pair of felony charges.

Andrew Hartman, 27, of Springfield, is charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon (subsection 11 – possess weapon and a felony controlled substance).

A Cabool Police Department officer reported that at about 11:45 p.m. on July 2, he and another officer on patrol observed a silver Toyota SUV with no front or rear registration sitting at a gas pump at a Casey’s General Store location. After the vehicle left the pump and traveled north on U.S. 63, the officers pulled it over and made contact with the driver, Hartman.

During the course of the procedure, the officers had probable cause to search the vehicle and several varieties of drugs were reportedly found, including ecstasy pills, hallucinogenic mushrooms, a small amount of marijuana and some “dabs” (a concentrated form of cannabis with a waxy texture). The officer’s report said that multiple firearms were also located, including an AR-15 rifle, a .270 caliber rifle, a semi-automatic pistol (of unreported caliber) and a small, two-shot .22 magnum pistol.

The report said all of the items were collected and seized as evidence, and the mushrooms, ecstasy and dabs were sent to a Missouri State Highway Patrol lab.

Hartman was taken to the Cabool police station for a 24-hour hold period. He was charged Monday and his bond is set at $150,000.

