After a traffic stop initiated by a Houston Police Department officer on July 1, a Springfield man faces multiple charges, including a felony auto theft charge.
Michael D. Clouse, 37, of 2911 W. Lombard St. in Springfield, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle (a class D felony) and driving without a valid license (a misdemeanor).
An HPD officer reported that at about 6:40 p.m., a black Nissan Sentra was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 63 near Walmart. The officer pulled the car over and made contact with the driver, Clouse.
The officer was reportedly advised by Texas County 911 that the vehicle was listed as stolen by the Republic Police Department. A computer check also revealed that Clouse’s license was revoked.
The officer reported that Clouse said the car belonged to his girlfriend, but he didn’t know her name or where she lived. Republic police indicated Clouse left a note at the residence he took the car stating he was taking it to Texas. The vehicle is reportedly owned by EAN Holdings and rented to a man, neither of whom gave permission for Clouse to use it.
He was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $150,000.
