Texas County Memorial Hospital is sponsoring sports physicals at several locations throughout the county.
Here are the locations:
HOUSTON: The Texas County Memorial Hospital Medical Complex is sponsoring sport physicals for Houston area high school and middle school athletes at the TCMH Walk-In Clinic during June from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The TCMH Walk-In Clinic is at 1337 S. Sam Houston Blvd. in Houston.
There is a $5 charge. No appointment is necessary, but athletes need to bring the MSHSAA form signed by a parent or guardian to the physicals. These forms are available through athletic coaches or at the clinic.
For more information, contact the TCMH Medical Complex at 417-967-5435.
LICKING: The Texas County Memorial Hospital Family Clinic is sponsoring sport physicals for all Licking area high school and middle school athletes at the clinic. The sport physicals are available in June by appointment only from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dr. Doug Crase, family medicine physician, and Whitney Hall, physician assistant at the clinic, will perform them.
The TCMH Family Clinic is at 233 S. Main St. in Licking.
For more information, contact the TCMH Family Clinic in Licking at 573-674-3011.
CABOOL: The Texas County Memorial Hospital Cabool Medical Clinic is sponsoring sport physicals for Cabool area high school and middle school athletes at the clinic in June and July, by appointment only. Dr. Stephen Hawkins, family medicine physician, and Samantha Welch, family nurse practitioner at the clinic, will perform them.
The Cabool Medical Clinic is at 500 Main St.
There is no charge, but athletes need to bring the MSHSAA form signed by a parent or guardian to the physicals. These forms are available through athletic coaches or at the clinic.
For more information, contact the Cabool Medical Clinic at 417-962-3121.
