Small businesses may be interested in a special two-week period for federal assistance under the PPP program that begins today (Feb. 24), reports Rob Harrington, director of economic development for the City of Houston.
“Today marks the start of a two-week period in which small businesses with fewer than 20 employees (this is more than 95 percent of all companies) and non-profits can submit either their first PPP application or offer a second time to apply for more PPP,” Harrington said.
Larger businesses can also apply following that date. The deadline for this round of PPP applications is March 31. Harrington encourages owners to speak to their local banker and or accountant for additional guidance as needed.
