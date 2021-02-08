Inclement weather on Monday closed classes at several Texas County schools.
They are: Houston, Success, Plato, Licking and Raymondville.
Periods of freezing drizzle this evening. Then some snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..
Updated: February 8, 2021 @ 8:07 pm
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing drizzle area wide, with snow mixed in at times over northern portions of the area. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Additional snow accumulations of up to a half inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Expect road conditions to deteriorate quickly late this afternoon and evening as the sun goes down. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&
