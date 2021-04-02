An error may result in some eligible voters not receiving a correct ballot Tuesday including a Houston Rural Fire District issue, said Texas County Clerk Laura Crowley.
Some residents who actually live in a region that includes the Houston Rural Fire Association may not receive the right ballot from election judges due to improper computer programming, she said.
The association is asking voter permission to convert from a membership base to one supported by a small tax levy. It says membership payments have declined and made it difficult for the association to provide the level of service it wants to furnish.
Crowley said voters who believe they should be able to vote on the issue should ask for a “provisional ballot,” which will be reviewed for eligibility by her office. “Our office will be a polling location for this matter if you would like to vote in-person or if you voted and did not have an opportunity to vote on the matter and should have,” Crowley said a statement on Friday afternoon.
