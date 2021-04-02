Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees and light wind will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Texas, Dent, Wright, Christian, Douglas, Howell, Shannon, Taney, Ozark and Oregon Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&