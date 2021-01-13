FORT LEONARD WOOD

The system used to scan ID cards at Fort Leonard Wood gates, known as the Automated Installation Entry system or AIE, is currently being updated with an expected completion date of Jan. 22.

The update is to replace outdated equipment and to comply with necessary network security requirements. 

During this time, those entering the gates may experience up to a 12-second delay after their ID cards are scanned. No other impacts are expected.  

