The system used to scan ID cards at Fort Leonard Wood gates, known as the Automated Installation Entry system or AIE, is currently being updated with an expected completion date of Jan. 22.
The update is to replace outdated equipment and to comply with necessary network security requirements.
During this time, those entering the gates may experience up to a 12-second delay after their ID cards are scanned. No other impacts are expected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.