GRAND AVENUE PAVING

A paving crew works Wednesday afternoon on Grand Avenue as part of the City of Houston's annual asphalt overlay program.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Several city streets in Houston are receiving new asphalt overlays this week. The funds come from a quarter-cent sales that has been in place many years and was extended last year by voters for another five years. 

Here’s the schedule announced earlier:

•Bryan Street from Highway 17 to Ozark.

•Ozark Street from Bryan Street to Hamrick Avenue.

•Grand Avenue from Walnut Street to the city limits.

•A portion of north Second Street.

•A gravel road off of Oak Hill Drive (near Florence Street).

•Cleveland Road from Lance Lane to Cedar Ridge.

