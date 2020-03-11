Historical and Military Museum
Buy Now

Located on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston, the Texas County Memorial Building houses both the county Historical and Military Museum and Genealogical and Historical Society Library.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The Texas County Genealogy and Historical Society will meet Friday, March 13, at the genealogy library on Grand Avenue in Houston as it celebrates its 40th year.

A program at 10 a.m. also will mark the reopening of the Texas County Historical and Military Museum.

The public is invited to a flag ceremony at 11 a.m. An Army ROTC Color Guard from Missouri Military Academy at Mexico. Mo., will attend. Four persons comprise the group. They are currently in first place in the state in competition and will perform March 21 in Richmond, Va., in national competition.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments