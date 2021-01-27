WEATHER CLOSINGS

Texas County school districts canceled classes Wednesday due to snow. 

The National Weather Service said about 1-2 inches may fall with some areas receiving up to 3 inches. 

Head Start programs at Houston and Cabool also are closed.

Here's the Missouri Department of Transportation's road conditions.

