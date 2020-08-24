Six persons are in isolation and three hospitalized with COVID-19, the Texas County Health Department said on Monday afternoon.

The cumulative total of cases is 80. There has been one death. The rest — 70 — have recovered.

On Monday, Missouri reported 75,944 cases to date, including 1,426 deaths. The two-week positive test rate was 11.6%. The overall positive rate was 8.2 percent.

South-central Missouri continued to show increases in cases. Here is a look at the cumulative numbers. The first figure is Monday and the second one is Friday:  Howell 202 (196), Douglas 98 (97), Wright 78 (76), Laclede 263 (256), Pulaski 330 (324), Phelps 152 (137), Dent 32 (30) and Shannon 47 (45).

