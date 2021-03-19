Southbound U.S. 63 in Houston will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews construct sidewalks near First Street to West Highway 17.
The work is part of an initiative that involves the City of Houston, and will also include sidewalks from Chestnut to Ozark on King Street.
This project is part of MoDOT’s initiative to bring roadway facilities into compliance with the current standards of the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The contractor will work to minimize impacts to residents and business owners along this stretch of U.S. 63 as construction is underway, MoDOT said.
Weather permitting, work will occur 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 1, through Saturday, May 1, including weekends as necessary.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling in the area.
For more information, please contact Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam at 417-469-2589.
