It is "Shop with a Hero" day in Houston.
Each participating child will be allowed to spend $100 and will have the opportunity to go shopping at Walmart with a law enforcement officer, firefighter or member of emergency medical services (EMS).
Children are referred to the program by the Children's Division, CASA, school districts, law enforcement, churches or other social service agencies. All funds raised go toward helping local children.
