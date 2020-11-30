The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded on Nov. 13 to a report of a domestic dispute at a Weber Road residence at Plato.

A woman there told the officer a 40-year-old man had come to her home and was yelling at her and beating on the door. She said he then ripped off the battery cables on her truck and had pushed her into the vehicle.

The woman told the officer she didn’t wish to pursue charges.

•A deputy was dispatched Nov. 12 to Boone Creek Baptist Church on Highway 137 at Licking.

A man there told the officer someone had removed a catalytic converter from the church’s van using a cutting tool.

There are no suspects and investigation is ongoing.

•On Nov. 24, a deputy investigated a report of a Spypoint game camera valued at $499 stolen from a Dewitt Drive residence at Hartshorn.

SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT BLOTTER

A 37-year-old woman was identified as a suspect and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking a stealing charge.

•A deputy was dispatched Nov. 23 regarding a report of a burglary at a Stultz Road residence at Cabool.

A 25-year-old woman there told the officer she had come home to find her house trashed. The officer observed items strewn on the floor in several rooms.

The woman was unable to determine if anything had been stolen. She named a suspect.

•Nekota S. Neal, 26, of 13499 Success Road at Success, was arrested Nov. 23 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Neal was arrested at his residence. He reportedly tried to flee and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking a new resisting arrest charge.

After being apprehended, Neal was taken to the Texas County Jail.

Texas County Jail admissions

Nov. 20

Daniel R. Lasart – driving while revoked

Glenda B. Sellers – driving while revoked

Nathan J. Neal – possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest

Nov. 21

Darryl F. Harris – DWI, driving while revoked, resisting arrest

Nov. 22

Patricia L. Brown – failure to appear

Nov. 23

Clint A. Smotherman – sentence to MDOC

Chastity N. Cooper – stealing

Amy D. Enloe – assault

Nekota S. Neal – possession of a controlled substance

Nov. 24

Steven A. Barton – stealing

Joshua D. Stallcup – 24-hour commitment

Nov. 25

Brandon R. Murphy – no driver’s license

Leighann McGaughey – warrants

Laraea D. Moncrief – warrant

Nov. 26

Nathan Wilson – DWI, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapon

Jason H. Todd – DWI

Jeffery A. Bauer – failure to appear

Nov. 27

Mark Nuesche – DWI, possession of a controlled substance

Nov. 28

Kylea J. Lane – failure to appear

Victor L. Hall – leaving scene of an accident

Sara E. Michael – driving while revoked

Nov. 29

Felicia Batchelor – driving while suspended

Roger C. Blanks – burglary, trespassing

Jami L. Vance – stealing

Katie J. Whitley – expired driver’s license

Gregory A. Rodgers – DWI

