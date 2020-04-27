A Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation has led to the recovery of one stolen truck, and the department is seeking leads with regard to a second stolen truck.
Sheriff Scott Lindsey said that about 5 a.m. Sunday, a deputy responded to a burglar alarm at a residence on Highway AF in the Licking area. Upon arrival, the officer observed a man who fled from the officer in a Dodge truck reported stolen in Licking.
A short high-speed pursuit ensued, Lindsey said, and the deputy lost contact with the suspect vehicle on Highway N.
The Dodge truck was later recovered in Miller County, and Lindsey said another vehicle was stolen in Miller County that could be related to the incident at Licking.
The stolen vehicle from Miller County is described as a red 2005 Chevrolet 1500 single cab pickup with Missouri license plate 9CAM36. Anyone having information about this incident or observing the suspect vehicle is encouraged to call 911 or 417-967-4165, option 1, for dispatch.
