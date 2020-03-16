Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR OZARK... SOUTHEASTERN WEBSTER...DOUGLAS...WRIGHT...NORTHEASTERN TANEY...HOWELL AND TEXAS COUNTIES... AT 532 PM CDT, THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION INDICATED THAT SEVERAL LOW WATER CROSSINGS REMAINED FLOODED. CREEKS, STREAMS, AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. THIS ADVISORY INCLUDES BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING LOW WATER CROSSINGS... ROUTE E NORTH OF HIGHWAY 38 AT THE GASCONADE RIVER... ROUTE FF AT HUNTER CREEK EAST OF AVA... ROUTE FF AT TURKEY CREEK EAST OF AVA... HIGHWAY 142 AT THE SPRING RIVER WEST OF LANTON... AND ROUTE K AT SPRING CREEK NEAR POTTERSVILLE... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. &&