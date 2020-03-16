The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched March 16 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Highway 17 residence at Bucyrus.
A 37-year-old woman there told the officer that she and her 47-year-old live-in boyfriend had been arguing after he became angry over text messages she received from another man. She said he had broken windows in vehicles and the officer observed items inside the house that had been turned over during the incident.
Neither person wanted to pursue charges.
•A 33-year-old Mountain Grove woman reported on Feb. 20 that she bought four tickets to a hockey game but had never received them.
The woman told an investigating deputy that she responded to a Craigslist ad from a man selling the tickets for $430. She said the man asked her to open a Zelle account to pay for the tickets and she did.
She stated she received a text message asking for more money, but she didn’t send any more. She said she called the number and heard people laughing in the background.
The deputy advised her that the Zelle App is well know for such scams and there was no way to trace the matter.
•James F. Perkins, 24, of 495 Sixth Street in Summersville, was issued a citation for fourth-degree domestic assault after allegedly slapping a 22-year-old woman in the face during an argument.
•A 57-year-old Cabool man reported on Feb. 13 that a 1991 Acura valued at $1,000 had been stolen from his Highway 181 residence by a man who was test-driving it. Investigating is ongoing.
•On Feb. 6, a deputy on patrol observed an extension cord running from a power pole to a residence at a Morton Road trailer park at Houston.
After investigation, a 41-year-old man is suspected of living in the trailer without permission and stealing electricity and water. A report was sent to the county prosecutor.
•A 58-year-old Licking man reported on Feb. 7 that an unknown man had left a trailer behind a shop building at his residence and never returned to get it.
The property owner said he was concerned that the trailer might be stolen, but a computer check on it indicated it was not on file. Investigation continues.
•A 40-year-old Houston woman reported on March 11 that her 47-year-old husband had punched her and knocked her teeth out and then dumped gas on himself and lit himself on fire.
An investigating deputy observed that there was no bruising or swelling in the woman’s mouth. The officer made contact with the man and he had no burns or marks on him consistent with being on fire and his hands didn’t have marks consistent with knocking someone’s teeth out.
The woman said she had been to a dentist for treatment and the officer said she would need to present paperwork from the dentist. Investigation continues.
•A 44-year-old Cabool man reported on Feb. 1 that his 13-year-old son was trying to attack his sister (of unreported age) with a shovel. Juvenile authorities were contacted.
Texas County Jail admissions
March 9
Nathan J. Neal – possession of controlled substance
Melissa G. Bergdorf – Dent County warrant
Vernon Hill – Licking and Cabool warrants
Daniel Stephens – possession of controlled substance
Nathanial Sherman – possession of controlled substance
March 10
Samuel Giller – possession of controlled substance
Victoria Loman – failure to appear
Joseph Proffer – failure to appear
Sara McKee – failure to appear
James Cox – writ
Vikki L. Herbert – stealing
Jennifer Wiyrick – possession of controlled substance
March 11
James L. Hawkins – driving while revoked
Joiemarie L. Saiz – Rolla PD hold
Jessica Radar – possession of controlled substance
Daniel J. Riebold – Pulaski County hold
Ronald W. Drumwright – possession of controlled substance
Bethany Hall – stealing
March 12
Ashley Clark – possession of controlled substance
March 13
Phillip D. Giller – Miller County hold
Victor Hall – driving while revoked
Bridgette L. Lowe – DWI, possession of controlled substance
Roy D. Atkinson Jr. – discharge fireworks in city limits
March 14
Leah Happel – failure to appear
Traci Kelly – driving while revoked
Austin A. Snyder – DWI, assault on law officer, resisting arrest
Antoine Mosby – failure to appear
Billy J. Hayes Jr. – DWI
