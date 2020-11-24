It’s not unusual for the Texas County Sheriff’s Department to receive phone calls from people complaining about a neighbor’s dogs killing livestock.
It’s also not unusual for callers to be left bewildered and disappointed when they’re told there isn’t much that law enforcement can about their problem.
“We get a lot of animal calls,” said Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey. “When I became sheriff, I was surprised at the volume of animal calls we receive. But what we’re able to do is pretty limited.”
Under an old law, officers could issue citations to the owners of dogs that killed livestock thanks in large part to wording that stated the owners must maintain “adequate care or adequate control.” But under a new animal abuse statute drawn up about four years ago, three key words have been removed.
“The ‘or adequate control’ has been deleted,” Lindsey said, “and that’s what the sheriff’s department used to write tickets on.”
The criteria now outlined in a current “animal trespass” statute includes aspects that aren’t exactly easy to prove. It states that a person is guilty of animal trespass if they have “ownership or custody of an animal and knowingly fail to provide adequate control for a period equal to or exceeding 12 hours.”
“You can imagine from a law enforcement perspective how hard it is to prove if the dog was out for two hours before it killed the sheep, or if was out for 10 hours or it was out all night and then killed the sheep,” Lindsey said. “That’s frustrating for the citizens and it’s frustrating for the deputies who used to work under the old statute.
“I’m not sure why the law changed, but I’m sure there was something in Jeff City that caused that to happen.”
The issue was recently brought to light again when a southeast Texas County man had eight high-dollar sheep killed by dogs and called the TCSD. It was not the first time the same man had lost sheep to dog attacks, and he questioned why more wasn’t being done in what he felt was a timely manner.
“We’ve spoken with him and addressed his concerns the best we can,” Lindsey said. “But one thing we always have to be mindful of is prioritizing calls. When he called in we had a couple of assault calls going on, and we have to send officers to the most dangerous calls, where somebody might be hurt or beyond.
“So it’s fair for him to say we didn’t get to him in a timely manner, but in the largest county in Missouri, with 10 deputies assigned, we can’t always get to every call as quick as I would like.”
Interestingly, one of the 600-plus statutes in Missouri law specifically addresses dogs killing sheep, and says the owner of the dogs is “liable for damage” caused to the sheep. But that’s only in a civil sense, Lindsey said, and no crime has been committed and the sheep owner would have to sue the dogs’ owner for any recovery to occur.
There’s another “dangerous dog” statute that deals with biting dogs, but that law tends to conflict with some other laws, Lindsey said.
“And unless the dog bites a person, that statute doesn’t apply,” he said.
Lindsey said that when he started as a dispatcher with the TCSD in 1997, animal calls weren’t as common.
“I think the philosophy was different on both ends,” he said. “When people called about dogs back then, the advice the sheriff gave was ‘you have a right to defend yourself and your property,’ or basically handle it however you need to.
“And most people didn’t call in, they just did that.”
As time went on and officers were able to write citations in dog-attack incidents, people realized they could get help from law enforcement and became increasingly accustomed to seeking it.
“Then when the statute changed and made it more difficult to prosecute,” Lindsey said, “we still get a significant volume of calls but we’re stuck with not a lot of options to help people.”
Lindsey said officers will, as a courtesy, respond to animal calls and generate reports people might be able to use in civil litigation. He also said people still have the right to use force to defend themselves and their property.
“We’ve kind of gone full circle,” Lindsey said. “Back in the ’90s and before that, that’s how it was handled, and now we’re back to telling people that. I don’t think that’s a bad thing at all, but some folks aren’t comfortable doing that. They want our help and then they’re upset that we can’t do it.”
Lindsey said the bottom line is, there’s only much a deputy can do.
“I think the main point I would like to make here is simply what we can do and what we can’t do,” he said. “We don’t mind people calling and we’ll go out as a courtesy and listen and take reports, but our options are limited are far as charging a crime.
“We do deal with a lot of civil matters, but that’s not our primary purpose and we can’t take reports on every civil matter because we have too many criminal matters to deal with. But in the case of animals, because of the way the statutes are, I’m going to make sure our staff knows we should go out and take reports just to try and help our citizens out in documenting things.”
Details about current Missouri statutes can be found online at revisor.mo.gov.
The phone number at the Texas County Sheriff’s Department is 417-967-4165.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.