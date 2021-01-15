A former Houston City Council member filed Thursday for a one-year term on the council.

Sheila Walker is seeking a seat created by the passing of Charles “Chalky” Wells.

Walker succeeded her mother, Joyce Campbell, in 2012  after she did not seek re-election. Walker left the council in 2018.

