A former Houston City Council member filed Thursday for a one-year term on the council.
Sheila Walker is seeking a seat created by the passing of Charles “Chalky” Wells.
Walker succeeded her mother, Joyce Campbell, in 2012 after she did not seek re-election. Walker left the council in 2018.
