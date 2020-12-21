SHARE YOUR CHRISTMAS

This year's drive will aid 206 children in 69 families. 

There was good news this week from the annual charity drive that helps children in Texas County, “Share Your Christmas.”

Organizers reported that 206 children from 69 families will receive assistance this year to make Christmas a little brighter.

“Thanks to the tremendous generosity of the community all children in the program will receive gifts by Christmas Eve,” said Pat Miller, coordinator.

Those helping this past week is the Health Food Store, Houston; The Bank of Houston employees and Church of Christ (Temple Lot).

 

