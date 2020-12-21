There was good news this week from the annual charity drive that helps children in Texas County, “Share Your Christmas.”
Organizers reported that 206 children from 69 families will receive assistance this year to make Christmas a little brighter.
“Thanks to the tremendous generosity of the community all children in the program will receive gifts by Christmas Eve,” said Pat Miller, coordinator.
Those helping this past week is the Health Food Store, Houston; The Bank of Houston employees and Church of Christ (Temple Lot).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.