Share Your Christmas, the yuletide drive that helps brighten the holiday for children in the county, began last week.
It is housed in the Houston Lions Club Den basement on North U.S. 63 near the fairgrounds. Pat Miller is the coordinator for the program that began 33 years ago and has helped hundreds over the years.
Applications are sought from noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 11.
An Angel Tree is at the Houston Walmart Supercenter on South U.S. 63. Persons can pick details for a case off the tree and fulfill the wishes.
Miller said donations of new or good used clothing, toys and shoes of all sizes are needed. Also on many lists are household items and bedding.
Persons seeking additional information or who would like to help can call 417-217-1318 or 417-217-6595 or come by the Houston Lions Club. Cash donations may be mailed to: Share Your Christmas, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483.
CASES 1-5
1. A 4-year-old-old boy's toy wish is some cars or a train. His clothing needs are size 5 pants and shirts and size 12 boys shoes and socks. His 2-year-old sister needs size 3T clothes and a winter coat, as well as size 7 toddler shoes and socks. She likes dolls and big building blocks.
2. This 10-year-old girl loves to do crafts and painting. She needs size 14 pants and tops and size 5 shoes. Board games are the toy wish of her 9-year-old brother. He is in need of size 10 shirts, size 8 athletic type pants and underwear. He also needs size 4 shoes and socks.
3. Two boys, ages 8 and 10, are very much in need of clothing. They both wear size 14/16 pants and shirts, and size 8 and size 7 men's shoes. They also need socks, underwear, gloves and stocking hats. Toy wishes are books, board games or sports items.
4. Trucks, movies or farm animals are on the Christmas wish list for these two brothers, ages 4 and 3. Winter clothing, sizes 5T and 4T, is also needed. Shoe sizes needed are 11 and 10 for small boys. The 2-year-old little sister needs size 3T clothes and size 6 toddler shoes. She likes to play with baby dolls or any toy for her age. These children all need winter coats, hats and gloves as well as socks and underwear.
5. A teen boy, age 13, enjoys acrylic painting and would love some paints and canvas. Size 18 boy’s jean's and shirts and size 10 men's shoes are also needed. His 16-year-old sister would like some make-up, nail polish or a hoodie. She wears size large junior tops and 7-8 pants, and size 7 1/2 women's shoes.
