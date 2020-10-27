Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI AND SOUTHWEST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI, DENT, HOWELL, OREGON, SHANNON AND TEXAS. IN SOUTHWEST MISSOURI, BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DOUGLAS, GREENE, LAWRENCE, MCDONALD, NEWTON, OZARK, STONE, TANEY, WEBSTER AND WRIGHT. * FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * AN AXIS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WILL LIFT INTO SOUTHWEST MISSOURI BY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL BETWEEN 1-3 INCHES IS ANTICIPATED BETWEEN THEN AND THURSDAY EVENING. LOCATIONS ROUGHLY ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 44 MAY EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING, WITH PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI AND THE EASTERN OZARKS MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO FLOOD IMPACTS.