The annual holiday campaign that aids needy Texas County children will kick off Monday, Nov. 9.
"Share Your Christmas" involves numerous organizations, businesses and individuals joining to help less fortunate children in the county. The headquarters will again be in the basement of the Houston Lions Club den on North U.S. 63.
Hours are noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Other hours are available by appointment. Applications are taken there. The deadline to sign up is Dec. 11.
Cases of kids enrolled in the program will be outlined soon in the Houston Herald, which started the drive 33 years ago. Volunteer Pat Miller is once again the coordinator. For more information, call 417-217-1318.
An Angel Tree will be set up at Houston Walmart Supercenter on South U.S. 63 in Houston. It will detail the needs of various cases. Persons can take an angel and fill the requests.
Monetary donations can be mailed to "Share Your Christmas," P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483.
