A severe thunderstorm struck Houston just before 5 p.m. Sunday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dime-sized hail.
The Houston Fire Department was called to Hawthorn Street, where a limb was on an electrical line. A tree was reported down on Charles Street. Another troublespot was Oak and Broadway. A tree was reported on a house and power line on Second Street.
There are scattered power outages in the area. Intercounty Electric reported 229 households without power at about 5:15 p.m. Power is off in some parts of the city. Some cable lines are reported down.
Most of the damage appears to be north of Highway 17 in Houston, authorities said. The Houston Fire Department is surveying the town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.