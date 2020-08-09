A severe thunderstorm struck Houston just before 5 p.m. Sunday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dime-sized hail. 

The Houston Fire Department was called to Hawthorn Street, where a limb was on an electrical line. A tree was reported down on Charles Street. Another troublespot was Oak and Broadway. A tree was reported on a house and power line on Second Street.

There are scattered power outages in the area. Intercounty Electric reported 229 households without power at about 5:15 p.m. Power is off in some parts of the city. Some cable lines are reported down.

Most of the damage appears to be north of Highway 17 in Houston, authorities said. The Houston Fire Department is surveying the town.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
1
0
0

Load comments