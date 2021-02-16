Here's a roundup of postponements, cancellations and other news you need to know:
Wednesday, Feb. 17
•The Ash Wednesday Service previously scheduled has been cancelled at First United Methodist Church in Houston.
•Due to road conditions and impending winter weather, the Houston FFA Community Breakfast has been rescheduled to February 27th from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Houston High School cafeteria.
•Due to inclement weather, no driver's examination is planned in Houston.
•Summersville will not have classes Wednesday; online instruction is in place.
•Raymondville School will not open Wednesday.
•Cabool Schools will not be in session on Wednesday.
•Due to current severe weather and road conditions, normal operations on Fort Leonard Wood for Wednesday, Feb. 17, have been suspended for all personnel who are not critical and or essential — as previously identified by supervisors.
Mission essential personnel will report as normal. All non-essential personnel are advised not to come to work starting at 6 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Administrative and safety leave is in effect and maximum teleworking if eligible and capable for Wednesday, Feb. 17. Check with immediate supervisor for more details.
Both East and West gates will close at 6 p.m. today and remain closed through Wednesday, Feb. 17. They will reopen at 4 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
•The Success School has called off classes for Wednesday.
•Houston Schools will not be in session. It the second day of remote learning.
•Plato and Licking schools will not hold classes on Wednesday.
•Drury University campuses, including in Houston, are closed. Consult with Moodle to check assignments.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
•The TCMH Medical Complex and Walk-In Clinic in Houston, and the TCMH Family Clinic in Licking, will be closed today. Persons who need immediate medical treatment, visit the nearest emergency room or call 911.
•Due to poor road conditions, some Ozarks Healthcare locations are closed, will delay opening or will close early today. The Ozarks Healthcare Emergency Department remains open 24/7. Ozarks Healthcare Cancer Treatment Center patients may call the hospital operator at 417-256-9111 and ask to speak with the oncologist on call in case of any emergencies. The Ozarks Healthcare West Plains Walk-In Clinic and Mountain Grove Walk-In Clinic will remain open. Please continue to check Ozarks Healthcare’s Facebook page for updates to the following closures:
Ozarks Healthcare Alton
Ozarks Healthcare Gainesville
Ozarks Healthcare Mountain View
Ozarks Healthcare Winona
Ozarks Healthcare Zizzer Clinic
Ozarks Healthcare Pediatrics
Ozarks Healthcare Internal Medicine
Ozarks Healthcare Cancer Treatment Center
Ozarks Healthcare Therapies
Ozarks Healthcare Neurology
Ozarks Healthcare Pain Management
Ozarks Healthcare Rheumatology
Ozarks Healthcare Endocrinology
Ozarks Healthcare Education Services
Ozarks Healthcare Thrift Stores
*Ozarks Healthcare General Surgery will open at 9 a.m.
*Ozarks Healthcare Orthopedics and Spine will open at 9 a.m. and will close at 11:30 a.m.
*Ozarks Healthcare Podiatry will close at 11:30 a.m.
*Ozarks Healthcare Urology will close at noon.
*Ozarks Healthcare Dermatology will close at 2:30 p.m.
• The Texas County extension office will be closed the remainder of the week due to weather conditions.
•The Texas County Food Pantry is closed. The number to call for emergencies is 417-217-9683.
•The Missouri Senate has shutdown for the week.
•Offices at First Baptist Church in Houston are closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
•The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce office and its visitors center will be closed Tuesday.
•Normal operations on Fort Leonard Wood for Tuesday, Feb. 16, have been suspended for all personnel who are not critical and or essential — as previously identified by supervisors. Mission essential personnel will report as normal. All non-essential personnel are advised not to come to work starting at 6 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
•All mass vaccination events — including those at Gainesville and West Plains (second dose) — have been cancelled. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the second dose may be administered as late as six weeks after the first dose. The West Plains event will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
•Simmons Bank in Houston will be open 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., drive-through only.
•All state offices will be closed on Tuesday due to slick roads and low temperatures.
•The Texas County Justice Center will be closed. Cases set to be heard by Circuit Judge John Beger will be done virtually on Webex.
•No in-person classes tomorrow at Houston School District; classes will be held online.
•No classes at Cabool, Licking, Plato and Success.
•Summersville School District classrooms will be empty and it is a virtual learning day.
•All Drury University classes are cancelled. Check Moodle for scheduling.
•Texas County Technical College will hold classes virtually.
•Tomorrow night's Houston board of education meeting is postponed until Feb. 23.
Monday, Feb. 15, announcements
•Tonight's Houston High School girls basketball at Willow Springs has been postponed due to wintry weather.
•All Drury campuses are closed Monday, Feb. 15. Classes will be moved online or alternative experiences offered. Check Moodle prior to class for instructions.
•Success School closed through Monday.
•Many school districts, including Houston, were previously set to take Presidents Day off.
•Summersville Schools closed; it is a virtual learning day.
•Due to the hazardous weather conditions, the TCMH Medical Complex and Walk-In Clinic in Houston, and the TCMH Family Clinic in Licking are closed today. If you are in need of immediate medical treatment, please visit the nearest emergency room or call 911.
•Several Ozarks Healthcare locations are closed or will be closing early today due to inclement weather. The Ozarks Healthcare Emergency Department remains open 24/7. Ozarks Healthcare Cancer Treatment Center patients may call our hospital operator at 417-256-9111 and ask to speak with the oncologist on call in case of any emergencies. The Ozarks Healthcare West Plains Walk-In Clinic and Mountain Grove Walk-In Clinic remain open.
Please continue to check Ozarks Healthcare’s Facebook page for updates to the following closures:
Ozarks Healthcare Alton
Ozarks Healthcare Winona
Ozarks Healthcare Thayer
Ozarks Healthcare Mountain View
Ozarks Healthcare Pediatrics
Ozarks Healthcare Zizzer Clinic
Ozarks Healthcare Gainesville
Ozarks Healthcare Wound Care
Ozarks Healthcare Rheumatology
Ozarks Healthcare Pain Management
Ozarks Healthcare Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT)
Ozarks Healthcare General Surgery
Ozarks Healthcare Neurology
Ozarks Healthcare Behavioral Health Center
Ozarks Healthcare Cancer Treatment Center
Ozarks Healthcare Therapies
Ozarks Healthcare Education Services
Ozarks Healthcare Human Resources
Ozarks Healthcare Patient Financial Services
Ozarks Healthcare Sleep Center
Ozarks Healthcare Thrift Stores
*Ozarks Healthcare Urology will close at noon.
*Ozarks Healthcare Internal Medicine will close at noon.
*Ozarks Healthcare Women’s Health will close at noon.
*Ozarks Healthcare Orthopedics and Spine will close at noon.
*Ozarks Healthcare Podiatry will close at noon.
*Ozarks Healthcare Dermatology will close at 1:30 p.m.
*Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy will close at 2 p.m.
*Ozarks Healthcare Endocrinology will close at 3 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Due to the weather forecast, the meeting of the Texas County Democratic Central Committee scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, has been cancelled.
Friday, Feb. 19
The Houston Lions Club meeting on Friday, Feb. 19, is canceled.
