The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Jeffrey Shelton, 57, of 9700 Burton Ranch Road at Bucyrus, was cited for failure to yield after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at about 4:30 p.m. March 25.
•Bennie Thompson, 26, of 18998 Lotus Lane in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on March 7.
•Amy L. Tillery, 47, and Daniel R. Lasart, 44, both of 593 County Road 3530 in Mountain View, were each cited for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Feb. 6.
•Bethany M. Hall, 36, of 12597 Mills Road at Cabool, was issued citations for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on March 1 and March 12.
•On March 23, two officers investigated a report of two 14-year-old boys throwing a basketball at security cameras at Emmett Kelly Park until they broke. A report was sent to the county juvenile office.
•Jasper D. Robbins, 31, of 114 W. Cedar St. in Houston, was cited for driving while revoked (third offense) and no insurance after a traffic stop at U.S. 63 and Oak Hill Drive on March 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.