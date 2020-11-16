The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Katherine D. Pursifull, 41, of 266 Orchard St, in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Nov. 1.
•An officer was dispatched to a Florence Street residence at about 1 a.m. Oct. 31 regarding a report of a man making threats.
A 20-year-old man there told the officer he and a 17-year-old boy had been arguing via texts and had made threats to fight each other. The man said when the boy had come to his home to pick up his female roommate, he was carrying a pistol in a holster and the man felt threatened.
•An officer was dispatched on Oct. 11 regarding a report of two vehicles vandalized at a Briarwood Drive residence.
The officer made contact with a man and woman there, both 30, who said a beige 2018 Hyundai Elantra and a white 2006 Chevrolet Colorado parked at the residence had both been damaged, with the car sustaining two broken windows on the passenger’s side and a dented door, and the pickup having its back window broken.
The pair named suspects. Investigation is ongoing.
•Jeremy L. Green, 35, of West Plains, was issued three citations for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Oct. 9, Oct. 28 and Nov. 12.
•Edward L. Bleckler, 51, of 145 Wilson Road at Raymondville, was cited for driving with a suspended license on Nov. 1.
•Michael J. Longerie Jr., 17, of 307 Walker St. at Licking, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 on Nov. 3 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart back in March.
