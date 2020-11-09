The following are excerpts of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Carlton J. Curtis, 46, of 224 Highway 32 at Licking, was arrested Nov. 3 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for stealing $750 or more.
A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the justice center in Houston after being advised Curtis was there. Curtis was taken to jail with a bond set at $25,000.
•Nathan W. Brunk, 26, of 211 N. Main St. in Licking, was arrested Nov. 3 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for second-degree domestic assault and third-degree assault.
A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the Justice Center in Houston after being advised Brunk was there. He was taken to jail and held without bond on a capias warrant requiring him to appear before a judge.
•Sarah Robbins, 30, of 8198 Morton Road, Lot 4, in Houston, was arrested Nov. 4 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for escape or attempted escape while in custody.
A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the justice center in Houston after being advised Robbins was there. She was taken to jail with a bond set at $150,000.
•A deputy was dispatched Oct. 23 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Deer Run Drive residence at Licking.
The officer spoke with a 61-year-old man and 38-year-old woman there who both said there had been an argument over a horse the man had gotten rid of. The deputy advised them of the 12-hour rule.
•Michelle R. Clark, 47, of Mountain Grove, was arrested Oct. 27 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property and an active Texas County felony warrant for stealing.
A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the Justice Center in Houston after being advised Clark was there. She was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrants.
Texas County Jail admissions
Nov. 2
Anthony T. Jones – 48-hour commitment
Payton N. Mordis – writ
Christine Rightnowar – writ
Jason R. Hall – writ
James L. Hutsell – writ
Nov. 3
Joiemarie L. Saiz – failure to appear
Carlton J. Curtis – stealing
Nathan Brunk – assault
Nov. 4
Gregory Riley – non-support
Damon Smith – 24-hour commitment
Darryle F. Harris – driving while revoked
Christopher R. Wood – DWI
Nov. 5
Chance J. Thomison – out of state fugitive
Keith J. Thomison – DWI, non-support
Nicholas P. Bunts – stealing
Nov. 6
Stephanie L. Golden – 48-hour commitment
