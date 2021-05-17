The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Dustin M. Benson, 40, of 10504 Mill Road at Bucyrus, was arrested May 3 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor stealing charge.

A deputy made the arrest at Benson’s residence and took him to jail with a bond set at $50,000.

•Lynsey M. Moberly, 23, of 9001 Kelly Drive at Raymondville, was arrested May 4 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of burglary, stealing and stealing a firearm.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the county justice center and took Moberly to jail where she was held without bond.

•A deputy responded regarding a report of a woman at Texas County Memorial Hospital who had been pushed out of the back of a moving pickup truck.

The woman (31, of Cabool), told the officer she and a man had been in the back of the truck and he had been playing around acting as if he would push her out. She said he barely touched her and she fell out by accident, and that she didn’t wish to pursue charges.

•A deputy was dispatched at about 8:10 p.m. May 6 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Highway M residence at Cabool.

The officer made contact with a 44-year-old man there who said a 54-year-old woman had hit him several times and he wanted her to leave. The officer spoke with the woman, who appeared to be extremely drunk, but all she would do is yell at the man.

The man said he didn’t want to pursue charges, and the woman was taken from the scene by her daughter.

•Johnathan W. Lippart-Sensenig, 36, of 15431 Sargent Road at Cabool, was issued a citation for fourth-degree domestic assault after an incident involving multiple other men at his residence on May 7.

•Benjamin J. Foster, 27, of 11224 Highway EE at Mountain Grove, was arrested May 10 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

A deputy made the arrest in the circuit clerk’s office in the county justice center after being advised Foster was there. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $25,000.

•Matthew R. Dunseth, 34, of 3420 Highway M at Cabool, was arrested May 11 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony drug possession charge and a misdemeanor driving while revoked charge.

A deputy made the arrest in the Walmart parking lot and took Dunseth to jail with a bond set at $50,000.

•Danielle Heiney, 25, of 17761 Highway B at Raymondville, was arrested May 12 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony drug possession charge and a misdemeanor driving while revoked charge.

A deputy made the arrest after making contact with Heiney during an investigation of a property damage case. She was taken to jail with a bond set at $25,000.

Texas County Jail admissions

May 10

Benjamin J. Foster – possession of a controlled substance

Terri Mason – DWI

May 11

Mathew R. Dunseth – possession of a controlled substance

Shawn L. House – driving while revoked

Heather Pennington – non-support

Stacey Blankenship – assault

Jessi Cummings – DWI

Anthony J. Jones Jr. – DWI, driving while revoked

May 12

Bobbi M. Crawford – possession of a controlled substance

Danielle Heiney – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked

James Dickens – failure to appear

Christina Shepard – DWI

Diana Lemons – DWI

May 13

Brandon E. Johnson – failure to appear

Samuel J. Rogers – writ

Larry T. Stewart – writ

Danile G. Stephens – writ

Margaret D. Campbell – DWI (habitual)

Tamirah Jones – possession of a controlled substance

May 15

Thomas Stockton – receiving stolen property

May 16

Christopher D. Campbell – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked

Randal Atchison – DWI

Gwendolyn Whippo – DWI

