The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Dustin M. Benson, 40, of 10504 Mill Road at Bucyrus, was arrested May 3 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor stealing charge.
A deputy made the arrest at Benson’s residence and took him to jail with a bond set at $50,000.
•Lynsey M. Moberly, 23, of 9001 Kelly Drive at Raymondville, was arrested May 4 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of burglary, stealing and stealing a firearm.
A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the county justice center and took Moberly to jail where she was held without bond.
•A deputy responded regarding a report of a woman at Texas County Memorial Hospital who had been pushed out of the back of a moving pickup truck.
The woman (31, of Cabool), told the officer she and a man had been in the back of the truck and he had been playing around acting as if he would push her out. She said he barely touched her and she fell out by accident, and that she didn’t wish to pursue charges.
•A deputy was dispatched at about 8:10 p.m. May 6 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Highway M residence at Cabool.
The officer made contact with a 44-year-old man there who said a 54-year-old woman had hit him several times and he wanted her to leave. The officer spoke with the woman, who appeared to be extremely drunk, but all she would do is yell at the man.
The man said he didn’t want to pursue charges, and the woman was taken from the scene by her daughter.
•Johnathan W. Lippart-Sensenig, 36, of 15431 Sargent Road at Cabool, was issued a citation for fourth-degree domestic assault after an incident involving multiple other men at his residence on May 7.
•Benjamin J. Foster, 27, of 11224 Highway EE at Mountain Grove, was arrested May 10 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
A deputy made the arrest in the circuit clerk’s office in the county justice center after being advised Foster was there. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $25,000.
•Matthew R. Dunseth, 34, of 3420 Highway M at Cabool, was arrested May 11 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony drug possession charge and a misdemeanor driving while revoked charge.
A deputy made the arrest in the Walmart parking lot and took Dunseth to jail with a bond set at $50,000.
•Danielle Heiney, 25, of 17761 Highway B at Raymondville, was arrested May 12 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony drug possession charge and a misdemeanor driving while revoked charge.
A deputy made the arrest after making contact with Heiney during an investigation of a property damage case. She was taken to jail with a bond set at $25,000.
Texas County Jail admissions
May 10
Benjamin J. Foster – possession of a controlled substance
Terri Mason – DWI
May 11
Mathew R. Dunseth – possession of a controlled substance
Shawn L. House – driving while revoked
Heather Pennington – non-support
Stacey Blankenship – assault
Jessi Cummings – DWI
Anthony J. Jones Jr. – DWI, driving while revoked
May 12
Bobbi M. Crawford – possession of a controlled substance
Danielle Heiney – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked
James Dickens – failure to appear
Christina Shepard – DWI
Diana Lemons – DWI
May 13
Brandon E. Johnson – failure to appear
Samuel J. Rogers – writ
Larry T. Stewart – writ
Danile G. Stephens – writ
Margaret D. Campbell – DWI (habitual)
Tamirah Jones – possession of a controlled substance
May 15
Thomas Stockton – receiving stolen property
May 16
Christopher D. Campbell – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked
Randal Atchison – DWI
Gwendolyn Whippo – DWI
