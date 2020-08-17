The Texas County Health Department said Monday that it has recorded nine new COVID-19 since its last report Wednesday.
Seven persons are in isolation at home and two are hospitalized. Since the pandemic began there have been 68 total cases. One death was reported last week.
“We’re still seeing an increase in the number of close contacts per case. All these close contacts then need to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms,” it said in a statement. “It’s very important to understand early onset Covid-19 symptoms may start off as mild and be mistaken for ‘something else’ (allergies, sinus infection, summer cold, other). Use abundance of caution with any sign of illness. Whether unusual fatigue, a cough, tickling or scratchy throat, a fever, a headache, a runny nose, gastrointestinal, diarrhea, other. Stay home when sick. Avoid close contact with others.”
On Monday, Missouri reported 68,623 cases to date, including 1,393 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 11.2 percent.
