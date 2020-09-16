ACCIDENT

Seven persons were injured Tuesday night in a two-vehicle accident south of Roby, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

A top Houston School District administrator's family was injured Tuesday night in an accident south of Roby on Highway 17, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Tpr. Jason Sentman said a southbound 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Rowland J. Pearson, 63, of Success, crossed the center of the road at 8:07 p.m. and struck head-on a northbound 2018 Toyota Sienna mini-van driven by Heather D. Copley, 31, of Plato. She is the wife of Dr. Justin Copley, Houston High School principal.

Pearson was flown with serious injuries to Cox South in Houston, the patrol said. Copley, a kindergarten teacher at Houston, had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. 

Five children were in the van ranging from ages 1 to 10. Those ages 1 and 3 had minor injuries and was taken to TCMH, as were those ages 5 and 8 who had moderate injuries. A 10-year-old boy had serious injuries and was taken to a Fort Leonard Wood hospital, where an air ambulance was deployed.

The accident sent several first responders to the scene, which was two miles south of Roby near Windy Curve. They included the Roby Fire Department. At one point, the road was closed when a medical helicopter landed. 

Sentman said both vehicles were totaled, and those involved were using safety devices.  Also assisting was Tpr. Robert Crewse. 

