Seven COVID-19 cases have been reported in Texas County since March 9, the Texas County Health Department reported on Monday.
There are five in isolation at home; and no one is hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, 1,693 cases have been confirmed in the county. Of those, 1,665 are off isolation. Twenty-three have died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.