Seven COVID-19 cases have been reported in Texas County since March 9, the Texas County Health Department reported on Monday.

There are five in isolation at home; and no one is hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, 1,693 cases have been confirmed in the county. Of those, 1,665 are off isolation. Twenty-three have died.

